STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Jackson Sr., 90, passed away Friday evening, November 24, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Sam was born July 2, 1933 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of Samuel and Elizabeth Murray Jackson.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Sam was a graduate of Ursuline High School, Class of 1951.

He went on to work at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube until enlisting in the United States Army. He served during the Korean Conflict from December 27, 1954 until December 13, 1956. He then served in the Army Reserves until December 26, 1962.

Sam returned to Struthers and continued to work at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube until he was hired as a teller for Home Savings & Loan in Struthers. He left as head teller to begin his career in sales for LifeSaver, later Nabisco, and finally, R.J. Reynolds Company, where he retired in 1997 after 20 years of service.

Sam was a member of the Struthers Gridiron Club where he sold tickets for all the home football games as well as selling “game balls” in the stadium. He was a former member of the Struthers Baseball League and for 10 years coordinated the Struthers Pony League. Sam was a member of the American Legion in Poland and was the last remaining, original member, of the Elmton Golf League.

Sam enjoyed golfing, traveling with his late wife, Dolly, and attending Notre Dame Football games. A true fan of the “Fighting Irish” Sam attended over 200 games at Notre Dame Stadium, his first being in high school. He was also a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed reading almanacs, loved trivia, and was known as one of the top joke tellers in Struthers. Sam was a lifelong member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

His beloved wife, the former Adeline “Dolly” Spagnoletta, whom he married November 21, 1965 died November 29, 1995. Sam leaves two sons, Samuel (Lisa) Jackson Jr. of Poland and Ryan (Christina Bohl) Jackson of Struthers; eight grandchildren, Carly, Kyla, Emily and Erin Jackson, Kyle and Ryan Borgmann, and Samuel J. and Isabel Jackson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by one son, James Jackson; his granddaughter, Angela Elizabeth Jackson and two sisters, Anna Margaret Jackson and Kathleen Jackson.

Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers and Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

