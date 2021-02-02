Samuel J. Matricardi, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. “Zeke” Matricardi, 87, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Samuel, known by most as “Zeke” and “Junior” by his family, was born October 16, 1933, in Erskine Quarry, Pennsylvania, a son of Samuel and Angeline Rotz Matricardi.

An extremely hard worker, Sam worked two jobs early on in his career. Working in the evenings at the mills, he was employed as a brick layer helper in the masonry department at US Steel and during the days, he owned and operated Matricardi Paving and Sealing for over 50 years. Prior to owning his own paving company, Sam was co-owner of C&M Paving with his good friend, Don Commisso. He also worked for numerous other paving companies in the area, including Gennaro’s Paving.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a social member of the VFW and a member of the former St. Lucy’s Society.

Some of Zeke’s favorite pastimes included, casino trips to Las Vegas with his friend Vito, treasure hunting and antiquing at yard sales, auctions and flea markets and working in his vegetable and flower gardens. An outdoorsman, he also enjoyed spending time at his camp in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, with his friends George and Don, hunting and playing cards. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren at family gatherings. Zeke’s favorite automobile was the Cadillac and he owned several through the years. More recently, he loved the companionship from his cat, Bebe.

He is survived by his children, David (Gwen) Matricardi of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Matricardi of Youngstown; brothers, Alfred Matricardi of Boardman and James Matricardi of Struthers; dear friend, Lynn Taylor; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Lawrence and Donald Matricardi and Michael and Patsy Petrock; sister, Virginia Scavnicky and his former wife and mother of his children, Sandra Shaley Matricardi.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville.

Following the prayer service, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Interment will be in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

We kindly ask that all guests wear a mask, honor the six-foot rule and if you are not staying for the service, do not linger after seeing the family.

