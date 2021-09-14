Samuel Albert Tiratto, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Albert Tiratto, 90, died Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, at Edison Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Samuel, known by his family and friends as “Sam,” was born on April 22, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Rocco Tiratto and Rose (Marshall) Tiratto.

He graduated from Bessemer High School.

Sam was an Inspector for Shiloh Industries, Inc. in Valley City, Ohio for several years before retiring.

Sam is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Murray; five children, Thomas R. Tiratto of Ward, Arkansas, Daniel E. Tiratto of Lakewood, Ohio, Paul M. Tiratto, Ronald W. Tiratto and Kimberly A. Tiratto, all from Cleveland, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lisa Gourley, Anthony Tiratto, Thomas Tiratto, Jr., Valerie Tiratto, Daniel Marsarick, Lauren Marsarick and John Marsarick and two sisters-in-law, Edwina (Mike) Minnie and Ida Vrabac.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his former wife, Norma (Stevens) Tiratto; two sisters, Catherine Ponziani and Lena Tiratto and seven brothers, Jack, Ben, Dominic, Joe, Frank, Phillip Tiratto and Rocco Sainato.

The family would like to thank Sam’s niece and caregiver, Dolores “Dodo” Young of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, for the love, care and support that she gave to Sam and his family during this time.

Per Sam’s request, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences for Sam’s family may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Samuel’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.