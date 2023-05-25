STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel A. Tullio, 58, of Struthers, passed away on May 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Sam was born June 5, 1964 in Youngstown, a son of Samuel A. Tullio, Sr. and the late Nancy Salvatore Tullio.

He worked in construction most of his life, primarily operating the heavy equipment on sites. It was something he was really proud to do, and was equally as proud when he found out his daughter worked for Caterpillar (which were the machines he drove).

He was a sweet man who was thoughtful and kind. He was very self-aware, which is a quality that is hard to find in someone. He knew he wasn’t perfect, but worked hard to become the best version of himself despite the odds. It was something that his family was extremely proud of.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kalie (Cody Nevel) Johnson of Denver, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Lawson Johnson and Benjamin Nevel; siblings, Teresa (John) Pollard of Albany, Georgia, Valarie (James) Dodge of Boardman, Patricia Watson-Tullio of Youngstown, Michelle Tullio of Youngstown, Glen (Karen) McGahan of Akron, David (Karen) McGahan of Youngstown, and Robert Tullio of Youngstown; and two brothers-in-law, Craig (James Lane) Webb of Wilmington, North Carolina and Chayne Webb of Albany, Georgia.

Besides his mother, Nancy, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, the former Cheryl Webb.

Per Sam’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. To send the family condolences, please visit www.beckerobits.com.