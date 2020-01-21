Sally M. Evans, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally M. Evans, 87, of Nazareth, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson, in Easton.

She was the wife of the late William Evans, with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage until his passing in 2002.

A native of Poland, Ohio, Sally was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Hughes) Mehard.

She was an avid tennis player, serving as a past president of the USTA Women’s League at the Northwood Racquet Club. In her younger years, she enjoyed many activities with the Junior League in Youngstown.

Sally was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem and of the Poland Presbyterian Church.

She loved to go shopping, have lunch with her tennis friends, look for antiques, do needlepoint, be busy in her gardens and picking strawberries and eating and making jam from them but most of all she loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

Survivors include her sons, William Evans, Jr. and his companion, Bobbi Jean Barrall, of Bath and Robert M. Evans and his wife, Penny, of Nazareth; sister, Gretchen Bradley of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiffany, Robert, Jr., Tyler, Courtney and Preston and great-grandchildren, Maggie, Joseph and Natalie.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22 in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, in the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, Ohio, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made to Northwoods Racquet Club, 3738 Northwood Avenue, Easton, PA 18045.

