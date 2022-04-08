POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally L. Kramer, 90, of Poland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Woodlands at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

She was born May 25, 1931, in Smithton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Cuba (Jones) Farmer.

Sally graduated from Marietta College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology in 1953 where she met the love of her life, Philip. They have been married for 68 years. Sally went on to receive her degree in nursing at Youngstown State University and volunteered her time at various blood drives, homes for the disabled and medical outreach programs.

Sally was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, Ohio. She played the guitar and organized several Bible schools and music programs for many generations of children at Prince of Peace.

Her pride and joy and favorite pastime was keeping up with all of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities rarely missing a basketball game, track meet, soccer game or dance recital.

She is survived by her husband, Philip Kramer, who she married on November 7, 1953; her children, Kathy (Joe) Ritzler of New Middletown, Ohio, Philip “Jerry” (Sophia) Kramer, Jr. of Poland, Ohio and Kimberly (Richard) Marsico of Girard, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Robert (Katie) Ritzler, Mindy (Jeff) Wuenstel, Carrie Ritzler, Lindsay Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Justine Kramer, Daniel Kramer, Stephanie Marsico, Emily Marsico, Alexis Marsico and Ricky Marsico and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Frey Kramer; brother, William “Bud” Farmer and sister, Cuba “Faye” Yetman.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road in Poland with Pastor Dawn Richie officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone at Hampton Woods Rehabilitation Center and Woodlands at Hampton Woods nursing home as well as Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and care given to Sally.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685 in memory of Sally.

