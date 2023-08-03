POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Moldovan, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 15, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Martindale) Brown.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Sally was a very active member of the churches she belonged to during her life, most recently at St. James Episcopal Church. She belonged to the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She also volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts.

She had many hobbies over the years, excelling as a seamstress, both in clothing making and quilting. She also enjoyed experimenting with cooking and different mediums of art.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 70 years, Harry Moldovan, whom she married January 17, 1953; her children, Kathryn Ann Moldovan of Poland and Mark Moldovan of Canton; her grandchildren, Molly (Daniel) Hagele, Mark Travis (Giselle) Moldovan and Mindy (Logan) Schmidt and her great-grandchildren, Leo, Winifred “Winny,” Caysen and Jaxon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Webb and Bonnie Anderson and daughter-in-law, Cindy Moldovan.

An hour of calling will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Mother Maureen Major. She will be entombed in the columbarium at the church after the service.

The family requests that material contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in her memory.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice House for their compassionate care of Sally in her time of need.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

