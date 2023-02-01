YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Mazzocco, 84, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday evening, January 27, 2023, with her husband of 67 years and her five children by her side.

Mrs. Mazzocco’s achievements throughout her life were many but she would say her greatest were being a wife for 67 years, being a mom to five children, granny to nine grandchildren and great-granny to two great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law; two sisters and one brother.

Sally’s family has entrusted her care to the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers to fulfill her final wishes of cremation.

A private family memorial service will be planned for a later date.

