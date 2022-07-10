STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Orosz, 83, passed away Friday morning, July 8, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Sally was born March 11, 1939 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late Preston and Vada (Knepshield) Allshouse.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1958 and was a lifelong area resident of Struthers.

After high school, Sally worked as a secretary at Reynold’s Bookout Trucking Company in Youngstown and later at Livingston’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown as a clerk. For her remaining years, she was devoted to her family.

Sally was an avid fan and supporter of all Ohio sports teams, the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Cavaliers, Ohio State Buckeyes, YSU Penguins and Struthers Wildcats. She loved listening to music, especially church hymns and polkas. In her free time, Sally enjoyed sitting in her rocking chair on her back porch, reading the newspaper and spending time with family, friends and especially her grandchildren, Jacalyn, Christina and Morgan. She loved animals, especially her two dogs, Belle and Shadow and her cat, Binx. Sally was proud to be a lifelong resident of Struthers and Youngstown.

Sally is survived by two daughters, Jill A. (Dennis) Jones of Struthers, Ohio, Sara L. Orosz of Boardman, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jacalyn K. Buzzard, Christina M. Buzzard and Morgan A. Buzzard and her fiancé, Jacob Fuschillo, all from Struthers, Ohio and Jasmine Lorenzi of Boardman, Ohio; a son-in-law, Richard A. Buzzard of Austintown, Ohio; a nephew, Jeffery Allshouse and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Besides her parents, Preston and Vada, Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert W. Orosz, whom she married on May 5, 1973 and died June 6, 2005; three brothers, Cliff Allshouse, Clyde Allshouse and Donald Allshouse and two sisters, Garnet Port and Margaret Allshouse.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers and on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Struthers Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue in Struthers. There will be a memorial service celebrating Sally’s life on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Struthers Parkside Church with Pastor James Berkebile and Fr. Joseph Rudjak officiating. Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44514 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Sally.

