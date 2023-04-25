BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sallie Wright, 75, passed away, Sunday morning, April 23, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by the love of family.

Sallie was born November 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russell and Marguerite (Shotts) Swager.

A lifelong area resident, Sallie was a graduate of Boardman High School, Class of 1965 and earned an associate degree from Youngstown University.

On June 29, 1968, she married Robert Wright, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman, where she remained a faithful member.

Over the next 54 years, Bob and Sallie wrote their love story, raising their three sons along the way, welcoming the addition of three daughters-in-law and were blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After graduation, Sallie first worked for Edward J. DeBartolo in the Purchasing Department. In addition to later becoming a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife and mom, Sallie worked at the former Knitting Corners in Canfield for many years, working in sales and teaching students to knit. Later in her career, she worked at Cookies by Design in sales and as a decorator.

As a young child, Sallie learned to knit and developed a lifelong passion for the art. Creative and artistic, she knitted many unique and personalized items for family and friends that will be treasured for many years to come. In her free time, she also enjoyed relaxing on her back porch and watching the nature, taking scenic car rides and baking cookies for any and all occasions, big or small. Her grandchildren were often the lucky recipients of her baking talents.

In addition to her husband and love of her life, Bob, she leaves to carry on her memory, her sons, Scott (Candice) Wright of Follansbee, West Virginia, Kurt (Tracey) Wright of Youngstown and Kent (Candice) Wright of Boardman; siblings, Sandra Knebel and R. Phillip Swager; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours and a private celebration of life service will be held for immediate family.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Sallie’s name to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org, or Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Sallie’s family.