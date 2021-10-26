Ryan E. Fauls, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan E. Fauls, Sr., 35, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Ryan was born October 6, 1986 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ronald and Kathleen (Ryan) Fauls.

He graduated from Fostoria High School in 2005 and returned to the Youngstown area in 2019.

Ryan had a passion for art and enjoyed drawing and painting which led him into his career as a tattoo artist. He was an apprentice tattoo artist for Industrial Strength Tattoo on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

Ryan was a devoted father, son, brother and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son, Ryan, Jr.

He loved being in the great outdoors and nature. In his free time, he enjoyed going camping and hiking with family and friends.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Ronald and Kathleen Fauls of Struthers; his son, Ryan E. Fauls, Jr., of Pemberville, Ohio; two brothers, Scott E. (Diane) Hodges of Falmouth, Massachusetts and Richard Katsigianis of Struthers; his grandfather, Edward B. Fauls of Cape Coral, Florida and many good friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by grandparents, Dean and Roberta Ryan and Jane Fauls.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Ryan at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Randi Pappa officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contribution to Ryan E. Fauls, Jr., in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent to Ryan’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

