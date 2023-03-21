POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Marie Campbell, 99, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Ruth was born October 22, 1923 in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Benson Ritchie.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Woodrow Wilson High School.

While roller skating, she met Robert I. Campbell and shortly later they eloped and were married on February 11, 1940. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage until Robert’s passing on December 11, 1976.

Ruth worked for a short time after her marriage in a record shop on Market Street before becoming a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. After her husband’s passing, Ruth began working in the kitchen for Poland Schools, retiring after more than ten years of service.

A woman of strong faith, Ruth was longtime member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of its Women’s Group and Forever Young Club. After the church’s closing, she became a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church.

She was also a 40-year member of the Swedish Harmony Lodge in Youngstown and worked the Scandinavian Booth at the Canfield Fair for over 20 years.

In her leisure time, she enjoyed making crafts and ceramics, tending to her flower gardens, listening to her favorite singers, Elvis Presley and Bobby Vinton and reading, especially mysteries. A devoted fan of the Cleveland Indians, Ruth loved cheering them on and the team’s schedule could be found sitting next to her chair, ensuring she never missed a game.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, nothing brought Ruth more joy than surrounding herself with the love of her family.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her three children, Sharyn (Tom) Moore of Struthers, Robert “Rick” Campbell of Corvallis, Oregon and Scott (Gwendolyn) Campbell of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Colleen Shirilla of Daytona, Florida, Thomas Moore of Struthers and Alicia Morrow of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Shirilla, Alexa Shirilla, Blayne Dyke and T.J. Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two sisters, infant Marie Ritchie and Norma Curl and her beloved dogs, Lady and Mitchie.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland and Friday, March 24 from 10-10:45 a.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Boardman, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Annie Parker officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

Ruth loved babysitting her great-fur babies, Cookie and Lucas, who were rescues from Animal Charity. In honor of her love of animals, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

