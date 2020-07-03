Ruth “Cookie” Smith, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth “Cookie” Smith, 72, a life-long resident of Struthers, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at her residence.

Cookie was born July 5, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Edna Shaffer Smith.

A 1965 graduate of Struthers High School, Cookie went on to work at the former Gene Studio in Struthers prior to being employed by General Electric. She retired from General Electric in 2006 after 34 years of service.

Cookie was a long time member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church now known as Parkside Church.

Though she never had children of her own, Cookie cherished her role as an aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She loved children and was very patient and generous with her nieces, nephews and neighborhood children, teaching them life lessons and always offering tidbits of advice.

Cookie was a beautiful seamstress making all her own clothing in high school and later, American Doll outfits. She was also talented at crocheting and was never without skeins of yarn near her chair, ready to crochet beautiful gifts, especially afghans. Those gifts will forever be treasured by her family and friends. In addition to sewing and crocheting, Cookie enjoyed spending her time in the kitchen cooking up new recipes to add to her collection.

Her greatest joy was her family and friends. Cookie held dear to her heart, vacationing with friends to the Outer Banks, family gatherings at Berlin Lake and surrounding herself with everyone she loved.

Cookie leaves to cherish her memory, her two brothers, Fred (Jerri) Smith of Poland and Dale (Rita) Eckman of Struthers; nine nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and nephews; numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cookie was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Eckman; a nephew, Dale Eckman.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday, July 7 from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home where a funeral service celebrating Cookie’s life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not attending the funeral service not linger after seeing the Smith family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth “Cookie” Smith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.