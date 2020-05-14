Ruth Anna Stevenson, Canfield, Ohio

Canfield – Ruth Anna Stevenson, 92, formerly of Boardman, passed away Monday morning, May 11, 2020 at Windsor House at Canfield.

Ruth was born December 28, 1927 in Lordstown, the daughter of the late William and Anna (Strudthoff) Stevenson.

She graduated in 1945 from Lordstown High School; and earned a Bachelor degree in Music from Capital University in 1949; and her Master’s degree in Education from Westminster College in 1957.

Ruth was a vocal and music teacher and a music specialist. In 1949, she started her teaching career at North Lima Schools. In 1953 she began her tenure with Youngstown Board of Education teaching at elementary through high school levels until her retirement in 1984, after 35 years of teaching. Ruth also provided private piano lessons and mentored a number of students who became close friends.

Ruth traveled extensively, enjoyed many European excursions, and loved the life-long learning atmosphere of Chautauqua Institution’s Summer Institute on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in New York.

She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown where she served as Bell Choir Director, Chancel Choir Director, and on the Church Council, serving as the chairman for worship, stewardship and finance. Ruth was past President of Music Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma; past member of the Youngstown Symphony Guild and Women’s Committee for Children’s Concerts; and a member of P.E.O., Chapter CE.

Ruth is survived by four nieces, Pamela Dean, Cynthia Stevenson, Terri Stevenson, and Lori Miller; and a host of good friends that were part of her extended family.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Stevenson; and a sister, Mary Jane Stevenson.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a memorial service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at a later date at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Youngstown. An additional announcement will be made at that time. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Martin Luther Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 420 Clearmount Drive, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 in memory of Ruth.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

