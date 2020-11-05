Russell W. Snyder, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell W. Snyder, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Russell, affectionately called “Russ,” was born August 20, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Russell H. and Cecilia (Dublino) Snyder.

Raised in Youngstown, he was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1956 until 1960.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Youngstown and began working in the steel mills.

In the 1960s, he moved to Los Angeles, California, and enrolled in the Los Angeles Police Academy, becoming a police officer for Los Angeles Police Department in 1967. He worked for the department until 1980 when he was injured and took early retirement.

After retirement, he returned to the Youngstown area.

On August 14, 1982, he wed the former Rebecca L. Zelinka and they were blessed with 38 years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Luxury Limousine for over 20 years.

Some of Russ’ favorite pastimes included bowling in several leagues, traveling, especially the annual Hilton Head family vacation, following sports, particularly the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Poland Bulldogs, horseracing, enjoying good food with friends, grilling, listening to country music and making everyone laugh with his famous one liners. Russ was always very health conscious and dedicated to exercising daily. He was also very handy and enjoyed doing home projects. Above all, Russ was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and “Papa.”

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Rick (Karyn) Snyder of California, Shelley Snyder of Colorado, Hersha (Kayla Eagle) Snyder of California, Ashlee (Jeremy) Morgan of Poland, Russell C. (Shaunie) Snyder of Columbus and Brittany (Eric) Krestel of Struthers; brother, Merrill (Linda) Snyder of California; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Larry Verzilli of New Middletown; special cousin, Sister Georgette Dublino of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Jeanne Zelinka and brother-in-law, Robert Zelinka.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, where family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, honor the 6 foot-rule, and if you are not staying for the service, please do not linger after seeing the family.

