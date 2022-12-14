YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell N. Wire, 98, of Youngstown, passed away December 11, 2022.

He was born November 21, 1924 in Poland, Ohio, a son of H. Dale and Mary Blanche (Nesbitt) Wire and had been a lifelong area resident.

Russell worked for General Motors in Lordstown, retiring in 1988.

He served in the US Army in World War II in Europe and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in the US Air Force during the Korean War at Lowry AFB.

Russell also worked as a janitor for the Faith Community Covenant Church for many years. He enjoyed square dancing and had been a member of the Ball and Chain Square Dance club.

The majority of his life was centered around his church. He dedicated his non-working time (countless hours) volunteering and serving his Lord through his church and Meals On Wheels. He was an excellent Christian role model for his children and grandchildren.

His wife, the former Elinor Louise Sylvis, whom he married August 12, 1955, passed away June 17, 2008.

He leaves his daughter, Janet (Clay) Newman of Hartville, with whom he made his home; two sons, Dale (Julia) Wire of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and Jerry L. Wire of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Christopher (Éva) Newman, Katie (Jordan) Hennings, Hannah Newman, Rachel (Michael) Stevenson and Deborah Wire; a great-granddaughter, Genevieve “Ginny” Hennings; and his beloved dog, Sampson.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Mae Wire and Irma Dale Jines and a grandson, Bryan Newman.

The family offers their special thanks to the Crossroads Hospice team and Connor Zacour for their support during their dad’s final days.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

