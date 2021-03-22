Russell J. Anania, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell J. Anania, 91, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Russell was born April 27, 1929 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of Dominic and Theresa “Daisy” Marano Anania.

Raised in West Virginia, he was a 1947 graduate of Victory High School.

After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army from 1948 until he was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Sergeant.

Upon returning to West Virginia after his military service, he met Pauline R. Mustachio and they were married on July 5, 1953.

That same year, they relocated to Youngstown when Russ took a position with Youngstown Sheet & Tube. Russ worked in the mill for 33 years until its closing and later retired from Liberty High School, where he worked in maintenance.

Mr. Anania was a longtime member of St. Angela of Merici Church.

In his free time, Russ enjoyed bowling and golfing; belonging to numerous leagues through the years. At the age of 83, he bowled two perfect 300 games in a 24-hour period. Most importantly, Russ was a dedicated family man and a loving husband, father and grandfather. Never meeting a stranger, Russ always greeted everyone with a friendly smile followed by a joke.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline, of 67 years; four children, Paula Parker of Youngstown, Michael (Kim) Anania of Youngstown, Kimberly (Robert) Burns of Boardman and Pamela (Bruce, Jr.) Gigax of Struthers; brother, Anthony Anania of Youngstown; sister, Victoria Anania of Akron; three grandchildren, Janina Tatar of Pittsburgh, Samantha (David) Iafelice of Mentor and Nicholas Gigax of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Aria Iafelice and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Thomas Parker; brothers, Frank, Samuel, Thomas, John and Pete Anania and sisters, Marie Karakiozis and Nancy Tolbert.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 25 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, where a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

We kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask and honor the six-foot rule.

Memorial tributes make take the form of contributions in Mr. Anania’s name to St. Angela of Merici Church, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and thank Comfort Keepers and Hospice of the Valley for their dedicated and comforting care.

