Russell G. Sarkies, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell G. Sarkies, 83, died Friday evening, February 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Russell was born February 25, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Russell and Eleanor (Reinhardt) Sarkies.

He was a 1954 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Youngstown State University, taking business administration courses.

Mr. Sarkies worked for General Fireproofing of Youngstown as a coordinator and customer service representative, then for Shenango Steel Company as a buyer and director of safety and Outdoor Power Equipment as an assistant manager. In 2013, he retired as a purchasing agent from Hearn Paper Company, where he met his future wife, Dorothy.

A veteran, Russ served in the United States Army and the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the American Legion.

He was a former member of the First Covenant Church, where he helped with youth ministry. In his younger years, he was also a volunteer firefighter with the Poland Volunteer Fire Department.

In his free time, he enjoyed working in his yard and caring for his classic cars that he owned over the years.

He leaves his wife, the former Dorothy Danks Franklin, whom he married August 20, 1999; two sons, Russell (Priscilla) Sarkies of Poland and David Sarkies of Cleveland; step-children, Carolyn (Alex) Yoksimovich of Toronto, Canada, John (Erica) Franklin of Austintown and Laura (Richard) Dixon of Boardman; six grandchildren, John Franklin, Amanda (Jim) Haupt, Derek Cook, Michael and Heather Yoksimovich and Gabriella Franklin and two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Isaac Haupt.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Sarkies.

Family and friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ricciardi and his staff along with All Caring Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made in Russell’s name to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

