STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell F. Bloom, 66, of Struthers, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born January 1, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of William Bloom and Reba Scott.

Russell lived quite a life. He married Brenda Bloom in 1984 and they were blessed with three children. He became a widowed father in 1993 after the sudden passing of Brenda. He enjoyed pole vaulting in his younger days until he was no longer able. Russell was a standup comedian performing at “The Funny Farm” known as Jake Gunn. He will be remembered as being strong-willed and always taking life by the horns.

Russell is survived by his children, Russell Bloom, Jr., Rebecca Slick and Denise Bloom. He also leaves his grandchildren, William, Cassandra, Jakob, Haile, Elizabeth, Abigail, Seth, Natasha, Derick and Chole.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Bloom and his wife, Brenda.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

