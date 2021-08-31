Russell D. Beatty, Jr., New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell D. Beatty, Jr., 62, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home.



Russell was born on August 17, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Russell D. and Ruth A. (Hill) Beatty, Sr.



Raised in Poland, Russ was a 1977 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. During his teen years, he was a member of the Warren Junior Military Band.

In 1980, he graduated from the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy (OPTA) and shortly after began working part-time for the Poland Village Police Department. In 1984, he was promoted to full-time and later took the position of police chief in 1992, a position he held for the next 29 years until his passing. For many years, he also served as Poland Village’s Street Commissioner. Chief Beatty dedicated his life and career to serving others and will be immensely missed by the entire community.



Some of Russ’ other community involvement included serving on the Mahoning County Homicide Task Force, the Mahoning County Joint Vocational Board, and he was a Mahoning County Reserve Deputy. He was also a member of the Poland Lodge F & AM 766 and a 32nd degree Mason of the Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite. In 2013, The Poland School Foundation honored Russ as their Alumni of the Year. While his children were active in the Poland School District, Russ was a member of the Poland Community Baseball Association and volunteered his time coaching for many years.



A member of the Good Guys Car Club, Russ enjoyed his collection of muscle cars and numerous motorcycles, watching the Cleveland Indians, his morning breakfast meetings with his close friends and getting together with The Alumni Club at the Mocha House.



A beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Russ was a devoted family man and found his greatest joy in spending time with his family. He especially loved his role of being “Papa” to his three granddaughters.



In addition to his mother, Ruth, of Poland, he leaves his wife, the former Tammy Fullerton, whom he married May 19, 1984; sons, Russell D. (fiancée, Tammy) Beatty III of Arizona and Raymond (Kim) Beatty of Poland; granddaughters, Victoria, Lucia and Mackenzie Beatty; brothers, Randall Beatty of Lowellville and Richard (Amy) Beatty of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; sister, Ruth (John Gingery) Raseta of Poland and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his father, Russ was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lynn Beatty.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland with Celebrant Randi Pappa officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 2 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, September 3 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.



Although flowers are beautiful, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44197 (in memo line of check, please write: for cancer research in memory of Russell D. Beatty, Jr.) or to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.donate3.cancer.org.



