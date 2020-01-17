Ruchelle Lynn Conway, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruchelle Lynn Conway, 57, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home.

Ruchelle was born on August 27, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of the late George and Carolyn (Stewart) Conway.

She moved to the Youngstown area as a child and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1980 and from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Later, Ruchelle graduated from Choffin Career and Technical Center with a degree in dental assistant.

She worked for Dr. Jeffrey C. Logan, D.D.S. in Poland and was a tax advisor for over 30 years and formerly worked for General Motors in Lordstown.

Ruchelle is survived by her sister, Annette C. Conway of Struthers; two nephews, Christopher G. (Amythyst) Conway of Gabriel, Maryland and George L. Nitzsky III of Struthers; two nieces, Alicia M. Nitzsky of Struthers and Amber Nitzsky and Carlos Ramirez of Boardman; two great-nephews, Jayce J. Myers and Thiago D. Ramirez both of Boardman and her closest family member, Cocoa.

Per Ruchelle’s requests, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Ruchelle.

Ruchelle was a devoted mother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her and family and especially with her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

