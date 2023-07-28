HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Thomas “Tim” Roddy, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side early Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Roy, affectionately known as Tim, was born April 30, 1944, in Warren, a son of the late Franklin and Ann Hallwood Roddy.

Tim was employed at General Extrusions for more than 45 years and retired in 2011. For 30 years, Tim also served as union officer for the United Steel Workers.

A custom knife maker, as well as collector of knives, Tim served as treasurer and recording secretary for the Mahoning Valley Knife Collectors Association. His other interests included hunting, shooting, antique cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed the Martial Arts.

Over the years, Tim and his wife, Patty, enjoyed wonderful vacations, camping and traveling to all the contiguous United States.

Tim had a great sense of humor and boisterous nature. He was honest, direct and very passionate about what he believed in. He made a strong presence in everyone’s life. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was devoted to his pets, Archie, Ozzy, LuLu and Sammy.

He leaves his wife of 28 years, the former Patricia Ferrier, whom he married August 27, 1994; three sons, Roy T. (Cheryl) Roddy, Jr. of Struthers, Michael J. (Christina) Roddy of Canfield and Robert F. (Teri) Roddy, also of Struthers; one daughter, Christine Marie Roddy of Denver, Colorado; stepdaughter, Debra Catolico of Hubbard; stepson, James Repasky of Austintown; 15 grandchildren, Timothy, Allison, Michael, Jr., Joshua, Matthew and Zackary Roddy, Kara, James, Jr., Jack and Patrick Repasky, Ali McCloud, Killian Repasky-Denniston, Alexa Yemma, Colin and Jakob Ryan and three great-grandchildren, Mason and Quinn Roddy and Anthony Repasky.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Francis; five sisters, Elda Schuler, Nancy Pavlicko, Viola Gooderl, Mary Ann Leigh and Helen McGlynn; one brother, Franklin Robert Roddy and his stepson, Anthony R. Repasky.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Friends will be received 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.