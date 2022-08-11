POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy D. Golden, 64, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022, at his home.

Roy was born May 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Beth (Wegele) Golden.

He attended Boardman High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Known by his friends and family as Doctor Roy, he was a self-employed handyman and could fix just about anything. He was the former maintenance man for Poland Presbyterian Church.

He was a unique and talented “mad scientist.”Roy was a collector of vacuum tube radios & audio equipment. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, roller skating, and listening to music. He was known for being seen around town with his pet ducks.

Roy is survived by four children, Dale P. (Caitlyn) Golden of Loveland, Colorado, Seth W. Golden of Leetonia, Ohio, Kayla L. Golden of Boardman, Ohio and Shelia M. (Dave) Lingo of Beach City, Ohio; two grandchildren, Francesca Buchmann and Vincent Buchmann, both of Beach City, Ohio; two brothers, Charles E. Golden of Pennsylvania and Jeffrey G. (Charlotte) Golden of Holland.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

The family requests all donations be sent to, The Purple Cat, enhancing the lives of adults with disabilities, 4738 McCartney Road, Coitsville, OH 44436.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Roy’s family.