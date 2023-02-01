POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Benjamin Brooks, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving wife and family by his side.

Roy, known by his family and friends as “Ben,” was born December 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ward and Dorothy (Lutton) Brooks.

He graduated from Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and then attended Robert Morris University for business.

In the early 1970s, Ben moved to the Mahoning Valley.

Ben worked in the purchasing department for United Engineering in Pittsburgh, which became Wean United and later for Danieli Corporation in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, for 40 years, retiring as the purchasing director in 2000.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Zachary and Grace.

Ben was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a devoted supporter and head of fundraising for the “Friends of the Boardman Orchestra” and enjoyed attending their concerts. He was a coin collector as well.

Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Myrande deCae, whom he married on July 1, 1967; a daughter, Myrande M. (Jon) Diroff of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Zachary Diroff and Grace Diroff; a sister-in-law, Ella Mae Brooks of Austintown, Ohio; two nephews, George Brooks of Charlotte, North Carolina and Timothy Brooks of Bradenton, Florida and two nieces, Elizabeth (Tom) Wyant of Austintown, Ohio and Suzy (John) Thomas of Hickory, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Ben was preceded in death by two brothers, George Brooks and Ward Brooks.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Nathan Doyle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 5860 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Ben.

Special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers who cared for Ben during his illness, especially Debra Williams, who went above and beyond to help. In addition, many thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, and the Veterans Association.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ben's family.

