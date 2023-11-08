GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxsanne Lynn Stevens, 34, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Roxsanne, affectionately known by family and friends as “Roxi,” was born January 17, 1989 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Cindy Fekety Kelly and Robert Stevens.



A lifelong area resident, Roxi was a graduate of Chaney High School, Class of 2007.

She previously worked at several restaurants in the area and most recently as a cashier for Sunoco Gas Station in Girard.



In her leisure time, Roxi enjoyed riding motorcycles, making crafts, shopping, and especially spending time with her mom and sons. Roxi will be lovingly remembered for her kind heart.



Roxi is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cindy and Brian Kelly of Struthers; her father, Robert Stevens of Youngstown; sons, K.J. and Aiden; siblings, Brian (Caroline Biddle) Kelly, Jr. of Struthers, Nicole Stevens of Youngstown, and Bobbijoe Stevens of Youngstown; aunt, Carleen (Ben) DeBlasio of Struthers; and special cousins, Kim DeBlasio of Youngstown and Patrick DeBlasio of Struthers.



There will be no calling hours. A private service was held for the immediate family.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

