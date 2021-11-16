Roxanne M. George, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxanne M. George, 64, of Struthers, died Friday afternoon, November 12, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of Louis and Mary (Mediate) Retort and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and St. Anthony’s Society.

Besides her husband, Louis George; she leaves two children, Ken (Tiffany) Mediate of Hubbard and Lisa Cappitti of Campbell; two sisters; three stepchildren, Kim Savich, Julie George and Steven Rouzzo; as well as 15 grandchildren and her loving dog, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 5:00-6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

