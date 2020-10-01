Rowan Brandon Sweeney, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rowan Brandon Sweeney, 4, died early Monday morning, September 21, 2020.

Rowan was born October 4, 2015, in Youngstown, a son of David Sweeney and Alexis Schneider.

Rowan, affectionately known as “Roro” and “Robutt,” was all boy and full of spirit. Rowan, though small in stature, was a leader, not a follower. He loved leading the way with his friends at Wee Care Day Care in Boardman and Sunshine and Lollipops Day Care in Struthers and was always seeking adventures with anyone willing to go with him.

Vibrant and energetic, Rowan always began his day at the crack of dawn and was ready to tackle what the new day had to offer him. Some of Rowan’s favorite things included his Star Wars Crocs and Nike Shoes (he ran faster with them!), superheroes especially Spider-Man, Batman, Flash and Captain America; his video game, Fortnite and of course, McDonald’s. Rowan was obsessed with Nerf guns, digging in the yard, bouncing on the trampoline and especially LOVED swimming and playing in the water. At such a young age, he was even fascinated with cars and often mentioned that when he grew up he was going to own a Lamborghini, which he pronounced so adorably in his little voice.

Some of Rowan’s dislikes were bugs, sleeping in the dark and getting his hair washed.

Gentle and tender at heart, Rowan was a loving big brother to his baby sister. He adored all animals and was especially in awe over cardinals, which he called “red birds.” He loved giving cuddles to people when they were sad and always found a way to make them happy, even if it was giving them a fistful of flowers he pulled from the yard. Rowan was taken from this world too soon and he will forever be remembered for his contagious smile, sweet nature and love for life.

Rowan leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Alexis (Yarnell Green) Schneider; father, David (Bailey Williamson) Sweeney; sister, Ensley Sweeney; grandparents, Dave and Mary Ann Sweeney of Struthers.

Rowan was loved by all his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and all extended family including the Sweeney, Schneider, Purnell, Williamson and Roby families.

Rowan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Purnell; cousin, Chris Roby and great-grandparents, Andrew and Margaret Tesyk and Charles and Virginia Sweeney.

Friends will be received Monday, October 5, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held for the family on Tuesday.

Rowan’s family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful care and support during this very difficult time.

