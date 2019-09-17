Rosemary Hughes Frank, Youngtown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Hughes Frank, 92 of Youngstown, Ohio, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Humility House.

Rosemary was born July 29, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Patrick  and Veronica (Finn) Hughes.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Karen Matey of Slidell, Louisiana; her granddaughter, Melissa (Daniel) Esqueda; four great-grandchildren, Ella, Alexandra, Daniel and Charlotte, all of New Orleans; three sisters, Eleanor Hughes, Florence O’Neal and Marge Goodall; as well as, a brother, Robert Hughes.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael G Frank; a grandaughter, Ashley Matey and two brothers, Patrick and Harry Hughes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

