Rosemary Farragher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Farragher, 93, formerly of Boardman, died Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 at Ohio Living Park Vista Retirement Center.

Rosemary was born August 6, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Rose (Leainghen) Patterson, Sr.

A lifelong resident of the Youngstown area, Rosemary was a graduate of Ursuline High School. Rosemary was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved caring and cooking for her family and friends. For many years, along with her husband, she enjoyed her monthly Supper Club, where a group of friends would rotate opening their homes for dinner. After raising her children, she began a career in home health care, working at the Ursuline Mother House and later doing private care, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Youngstown, the Saxon Club, and the Green and Gold Club, where she enjoyed getting together with her fellow lady Ursuline graduates to go to lunch and catch up. In her free time, Rosemary enjoyed making all sorts of crafts.

Her husband, Wendell H. Farragher, whom she married February 3, 1951, preceded her in death on December 11, 2012. She is survived by four children, Nancy (Bob) Johnson of Mineral Ridge, David Farragher of Boardman, Barbara (Barry) Good of Kent and Jeanne (Eddie) Martin of Canton; six grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson, David Thomas (Erin) Farragher, Brandon (Desiree) Farragher, Gary Wadlow, Ryan (Ashley) Wadlow and Katie Wadlow; and ten great-grandchildren, who were Rosemary’s little loves, Haylee, Aidyn, Makenna, Landen, Liam, Adyson, Kamdyn, Adalee, Selena, Brady.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas Frank Farragher and two brothers, Bill Patterson and James Patterson, Jr.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Following the Mass, all guests are invited to join the family for fellowship and a meal in the church’s banquet center. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Farragher’s name to St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff of Park Vista and Hospice of the Valley for the incredible and compassionate care they gave to Rosemary.

