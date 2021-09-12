Rosemarie (Pistocia) Baun, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Pitoscia Baun, formerly of Boardman, passed away at her home in Poland, Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021, surrounded by her family and loving caregivers.

Rosemarie was born on December 31, 1930, during a New Year’s Eve Party at the family home on the East Side of Youngstown. Her parents were Tony and Lena Pitoscia.

She was proud to be a Golden Bear and graduated from East High School as part of the January class of 1949.

She was married to her Marine, Jacob Frederick (Fred) Baun from January 24, 1951 until his death on November 28, 2002.

Along with her husband, she was preceded by her parents; her brother, Sam and his wife, Rita as well as her special friend, Myron Broderick.

She is survived by her loving granddaughter and caregiver, Kate Baun Nesbitt and her husband, Kyle. They chose Rosemarie’s 90th birthday as their wedding day and celebrated her birthday at the wedding venue.

Rosemarie also leaves her son, Ken Baun; grandson, Jacob (Autumn) Baun; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Cora Baun; her daughter, Linda (Bob) Honneffer and their sons, David (Michelle) and Kenneth (Julia); son, Dan (Theresa Brett) Baun; daughter-in-law, Ann Kafka; nieces, Judy (John) Rohrbaugh and Patti Pitoscia; nephew, Bill (Susie Harkleroad) Pitoscia and beloved dog, Bella.

She will also be missed by her best friend, Lois Dawson and the entire Dawson family.

Rosemarie was wonderfully cared for by her Care Angels Team and Crossroads Hospice, and she loved her girls dearly!

Rosemarie loved her career of 16 years working for Dr. William Clearly.

She was as a longtime member of Mt. Olivet UCC in North Lima and a member of the AARP group of Canfield.

As she came into this world during a party, she would love to be remembered during a party.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. She asked for her life to be celebrated with a joyful gathering at a later date with food, drink and lots of laughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Care Angels Team c/o Becker Funeral Homes.