YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Machuga, 89, passed away at her home with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022.

Rosemarie was born January 26, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Rose Italiano Buccieri.

A graduate of East High School, Class of 1951, Rosemarie went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Youngstown College.

In college, Rosemarie was active in the Newman Center and was named Mardi Gras Queen of her class.

Rosemarie taught at Williamson Elementary School in Youngstown until her marriage to her college sweetheart, Harry Machuga, on June 25, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Church in Youngstown.

A charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Rosemarie was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, church festivals, and baking kolachi for Christmas and Easter. When her children attended St. Luke School, Rosemarie volunteered her time for school functions and outings.

Rosemarie’s life was centered around her family. She loved cooking and baking, hosting dinners especially on Sundays, and celebrating the holidays at her home. She passionately believed in the importance of family traditions that were dear to her and took pride in passing them on to her children and grandchildren.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband of 67 years, Harry Machuga; two daughters, Sharon (Rick Miller) Machuga of Youngstown, Ohio and Loraine (Michael) Mangine of Lowellville, Ohio; three sons, Deacon Mark (Julie) Machuga of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brian (Pamela) Machuga of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Darren (Patti) Machuga of Canfield, Ohio; sister-in-law, Anna Buccieri of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Kristin) Machuga, Jennifer (Matt) Reinkemeyer, Michael (Gina) Mangine, Maria Mangine, Brianna (Trevor) Frank, David Machuga, Joseph Machuga and Vincent Machuga; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Isaac, Ria and Aidan Reinkemeyer; brother-in-law, Stephen (Janice) Machuga of Youngstown, Ohio and sister-in-law, Maryann (Ron) Porter of Destin, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Robert Buccieri; sister-in-law, Bertha deVarennes and brother-in-law, George Machuga.

Family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Private interment will follow later Tuesday afternoon at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.