YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Davis, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, July 29, 2023, with her family at her side.

Rosemarie was born December 18, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, the eldest child of the late Rev. Charles E. and Mary Jo (Plymale) Moore of Huntington, West Virginia.

Rosemarie was a retired medical transcriptionist, having served in healthcare for nearly 50 years.

A member of Lakewood Baptisit Church, Rosemarie served on various committees and sang in the choir.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed several hobbies including playing the piano, baking, crafts, arranging scrapbooks and researching genealogy. She was the devoted caregiver for her widowed mother who lived with Rosemarie for 19 years.

In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her brother, Charles David Moore and sister, Rebecca Elaine Moore.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Julie) Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Michael, Jordan and Dominic Davis, all of Nashville; brother, Rev. Jonathan (Paulette) Moore of Boardman; three nephews, Jason Moore, Lucas (Jordan) Moore and Matthew (Krista) Moore; two nieces, Jessica (Glen) Dragoiu and Victoria (Colin) Worsencroft; numerous great-nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.

A funeral service celebrating Rosemarie’s life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with her brother, Rev. Jonathan Moore of Grace Family Church in Canfield officiating. Friends will be received from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service.

