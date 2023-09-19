YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann (DeSanto) Marr passed away peacefully at the family homestead, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Roseann was born on September 5, 1938, in Newark New Jersey; the second child of John Sr. and Rose (Galante) DeSanto.

In 1945, Roseann relocated with her family to Forked River, New Jersey, where they made a living in the fishing markets of New Jersey and New York City. Roseann often spoke about her favorite childhood memories of deep-sea fishing with her father on his fishing vessel, affectionately named “The Roseann.”

At the age of 15, the family relocated, settling on the East side of Youngstown. Roseann was a proud member of East High School, class of 1956. Upon graduation from East High, Roseann attended Youngstown College while employed by the state of Ohio, Division of Aid for the Aged.

On October 25, 1958, Roseann married the love of her life, James Marr Sr. From the moment Roseann laid eyes on her “Jim”, she knew that they were destined for a lifetime of love and happiness, enjoying 63 years of marriage, until his passing in May of 2022. Together, they were co-owners of the International Bar for 35 years.

Roseann was generous and gave much of herself to the people she loved. Her thoughtfulness for giving made the Marr household magical at Christmastime and throughout the year. Family was everything to Roseann; they were the center of her world. She derived immeasurable joy from spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; whether it be school functions, sporting events that her grandchildren participated in, or family gatherings around the table on any given day. Roseann had a knack for telling stories. She would often share interesting anecdotes with vivid imagery of bygone days growing up in New Jersey, her travels abroad, and life in Youngstown during its heyday. But most of all, Roseann would often share stories of her grandchildren. She could not have been more proud of her family and their accomplishments.

Along with storytelling, Roseann had a vast array of interests and hobbies that brought her great joy. She had a passion for lifelong learning. She returned to Youngstown State University later in life to enroll as a non-traditional student pursuing her interest in geology and archaeology, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Along with her studies at Youngstown State University, Roseann became a seasoned world traveler and developed a craft for planning detailed travel itineraries. She embarked on numerous international trips with her husband, sister, and children from which she created treasured memories. Her most cherished memories were created during her travels to Thailand, Egypt, Israel and Italy, and with her beloved husband, Jim. Her years as a Home Interiors Sales Consultant and her flair for fashion eventually led to a very successful eBay business later in life.

Roseann was the beloved matriarch of her family and her memory will forever be treasured by her son, James (Nancy) of Leetonia, Suzanne James (William) of Boardman, Lisa Lorubbio (Carl) of Canfield, Sharon Deeds (Jeff) of Twinsburg, and Tracy Bosheff (Brian) of McDonald. Roseann leaves behind her adoring grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grandma RoRo” and who were her greatest pride and joy: William (Amber) James, Ryan (Marisa) James, Captain Zachary Marr, Anthony, Lily, and Anna Marr, Jared, Justin, and Alyssa Deeds, Brooke and Baylee Bosheff; as well as her great-grandchildren, Justin, Mackenzie, William, and Paxton James. She also leaves behind her sister, Ms. Dolores (Dee) Nelson of West Palm Beach, Florida, her forever close friend, JoJo Carabbia, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents, Roseann was preceded in death by her husband James R. Marr, and her brother, John DeSanto Jr. Roseann will also be joining her grandson Justin James and her great-grandson, Jonah James in God’s Kingdom.

Roseann persevered courageously during the past two years of her illness. She is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. The family wishes to thank all those who helped during this time, especially the staff of Mercy Health and Hospice of the Valley. They enabled Rosanne’s wishes to be fulfilled in her final days.

The family will be honoring Roseann with a private viewing. Friends and family are invited to share in a celebration of life and the welcoming of Roseann into her eternal home by attending a mass of Christian Burial scheduled for Christ Our Savior Parish (St Nicholas Church) 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH, 44471 on Friday, September 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery. Following the interment, Roseann’s family will receive guests at a luncheon at The Lake Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or a charity of your choice in the name of our beloved mother.