Rose Spalla, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Spalla passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the age of 93.

She was born September 17, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles and Sarah Shipton.

Rose married Benedict Spalla October 11, 1947 who preceded her in death December 16, 1998.



Throughout her life, Rose was active in several women’s clubs and enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends. She led an amazing and active life and was adored by all who had the opportunity to meet her. Those whose lives she touched will always remember her kind, gentle nature, her energy and her witty sense of humor.



Rose was the youngest of seven siblings who preceded her in death, Wayne, Bert, Richard, Homer, Charles, Josephine and Beulah.



She will be dearly missed by her three children, Jeffrey (Joan) Spalla of Girard, Russell Spalla of Gambier and Kathie Spalla (James DeBartolo) of Gulf Breeze Florida and five grandchildren, Brad Wineburner, Jessica Berry, Denasan Spalla, Hayley Spalla and Matthew Spalla. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Liam and Isabella Wineburner.



A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, at Drakes Landing in Canfield, followed by a brunch.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties or the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley in Rose’s name.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.