Rose Marie Roth, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Roth, 91, died Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman Hospital.

Rose Marie was born November 28, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter Maurice and Elizabeth “Betty” Agnes (Reeves) Clark.

A 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School, Rose Marie continued her education at Youngstown College, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later received her Master’s Degree in Education, specializing in reading from Kent State. Mrs. Roth worked as both an elementary and high school teacher in Pontiac, Michigan, Hubbard and retired from Boardman Schools after 30 years of teaching.

A woman of great faith, Rose Marie was a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church, serving as both a deacon and elder of the church. While a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Youngstown, she was a member of its UMW (United Methodist Women) program, served as a past president of its Wesleyan Circle, and enjoyed singing in the choir.

With a great love for flowers and gardening, Rose Marie was a member and past president of the Gleaners and Daphne Garden Clubs, served as past president for four years for the Garden Forum of Greater Youngstown Area, was a member of the Garden Club of Ohio, serving as a flower judge for its Ohio Judges Council and enjoyed working at the Shop in the Gardens at Fellows Riverside Gardens for 15 years.

Rose Marie was a very active and 50 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Miriam Chapter #278. She served as a past matron of the organization twice and as Deputy of District 2 in 1983. She was also a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Ruth Shrine and served as a past worthy high priestess and Supreme Shrine Advisor from 2007-2012. Rose Marie enjoyed playing the organ for both organizations.

Rose Marie was also a member of the Red Hats Lunch Bunch, past president of Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, member of International Reading Association, American Association of University Women (AAUW), Hammond Organ Society, life member of Mahoning County Retired Teachers Association and the Ohio Education Association.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading and sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.

Her husband, John “Jack” B. Roth, whom she married June 14, 1952, preceded her in death on January 10, 1987.

She is survived by three children, Pamela (George) Riley-Valesh of Aurora, Illinois, Kimberly (Steve) Shulman of Dacula, Georgia and J. David (Barbara) Roth of Columbiana; two brothers, Maurice (Nancy Wilhelm) Clark of Austintown and Dennis (Cecelia) Clark of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Faye Clark and son-in-law, Donald Riley.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:001 a.m. at the Poland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Paul W. Anderson officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, follow the 6 foot-rule and do not linger after seeing the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and thank Drs. Duran, Reddy, Awaida and their staffs, along with Hampton Woods and all who have taken wonderful care of Rose Marie through the years.

