BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Matricardi, 85, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Rose was born December 17, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Mary (DiRenzo) Colaluca.

She was a lifelong resident and raised her entire family in Struthers and attended Struthers High School.

She cooked for several local restaurants in the area and instructed dance lessons for the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Rose was a member of the ITAM Club, and loved playing bingo and cards with her family and friends. She enjoyed fishing with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She grew up attending St. Nicholas Catholic Church and school which held a special place in her heart.

Most of all, she adored and lived for her family. She was known for her delicious Italian food which included her famous wedding soup, pasta sauce and meatballs, and pizza frites. No one ever left her home hungry. She enjoyed attending the many sports activities of her children and grandchildren, and watching the Struthers 4th of July parade with her entire family every year on her front porch. She was truly more than a grandma, being there for her grandchildren in whatever capacity she was needed.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Debra Matricardi of Boardman, Angela Fox of Boardman, Lisa (fiancé Sonny Dillman) Kotel of Florence, Kentucky, Maria (Ron) Hryb of Poland, Alfred (Jeni) Matricardi of Dayton; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Joseph Viola of King, North Carolina and Dominic (Cheryl) Viola of Boardman.

Besides her parents and stepfather, Dominic Viola, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Shawn Joseph Matricardi; her siblings, Louise Stein, Lenora “Lee” Hawkins, Carmela “Cam” Popovich, Anna LaSorsa, Antoinette “Toni” Colaluca, and Salvatore Colaluca.

Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. until the prayer service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, celebrated by Fr. Philip Rogers. She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

