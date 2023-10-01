LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Rose Donatelli, 100, who left us Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Rose was born October 16, 1922, to Nicolangelo and Maria Nackino.

She was a 1940 graduate of East High School.

She married the love of her life, Mike Donatelli and enjoyed 52 years together until his passing in 1993. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Lowellville.

Rose worked in a factory during World War II and later worked for Thrifty Meats and Valu King on Robinson Road.

Rose was a member of the Ladies Mount Carmel Club and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, playing cards with her friends and grandchildren, going to the beach and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her neighbors. She loved her moments of traveling, especially to Italy twice, giving her a special opportunity to meet her Italian cousins for the first time.

Rose was the matriarch of her family and she will be missed dearly by her five children, Dan (Dottie) Donatelli, Loretta (Jack) Dalton, Marie Williams, Jean Carchedi and Mike (Darlene) Donatelli; grandchildren, Shari (Dan Perion) Donatelli, Dan (Karen) Donatelli, Daneen (Michael) Anderton, Lisa ( Mike Mingioni, Fiancé) McPoyle, John (Lori Green, fiancée) Dalton, Kathy (Tommy) Thompson, Scott Williams, Ross (Jennifer) Williams, Jim (Angie) Carchedi, Matt (Melissa) Carchedi, Stephen (Sheena) Carchedi, Michael and Nicholas Donatelli and great-grandchildren, Brennan, Evan and Ryan Perion, Christian, Matthew and Caitlyn Donatelli, Henry and Amelia Anderton, Buddy and Jessie McPoyle, Isabella (John Bunting, fiancé) Dalton, Thomas, Max and Jordyn Thompson, Ella and Carson Williams, Angelo and Dante Carchedi and Madeline and Dominic Carchedi.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Anthony, Gregory, Ralph and Paul Nackino and her sister-in-law, Rose Slaven, with whom she was especially close.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

She will be laid to rest in the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at beckerobits.com.

