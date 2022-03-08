YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All flowers are beautiful and unique in their own way, just like Rose Ann Mamula, too.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Rose Ann Mamula, who is once together again with the love of her life, Melvin Mamula.

Rose’s life signature every day was to look and dress her best. Fashion was very important. To her, it was life-enhancing and she did it well. It will be hard to imagine holidays and events without her sense of fashion. In the meantime, her family promises to brush up on the latest trends. They know she’s watching them (and their fashion choices!) from Heaven.

Another signature in her life was her love of gardening. To Rose, flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul. The lesson she taught and wishes to pass on to others is to know the enduring happiness that the love of a garden gives.

Rose will be sorely missed and survived by her daughter and son-in law, Celeste and Gary Lisko; her son, Jeffrey Mamula and his better half, Ms. Gerry Morley and her sisters, Mary (Richard) Yannone and Lucille “Chi Chi” Antonucci. She leaves behind two very special grandsons, Joe and B.J. Lisko and the loves of their lives, Anne Marie and Rose Ann. Rosie’s life really shined when she became a great-grandma to Mason, Chase and Grant Lisko.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Theresa (Leardi) Argenziano; her husband, Melvin and her brothers, Pete and Vito “Mitch” Argenziano.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held Thursday, March 10 at St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Philip Rogers, officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be directed to Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

