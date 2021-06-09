Rori Michelle Jack, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rori Michelle Jack passed away peacefully Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman in the arms of her loving parents, Thomas and Kate (Chaffee) Jack. She leaves behind her adoring big sister, Madison Olivia.

In addition to her parents and sister, Rori leaves behind her grandparents, Edward and Rebekah Chaffee of Canfield and Larry and Elaine Jack of Louisville, Ohio. Rori will also be missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins, Jeff and Kelli Chaffee (Sean and Annalise), Tracy Jack (Ayza), Kenny and Sarah Jack (Ricky) and Tammy and Chad Mehaffie.

While we are heartbroken to lose our sweet baby, we know she is resting well in the arms of the loved ones who went before her including her great-grandparents, James and Helen Chaffee, Paul and Felicitas Luke, Kenneth and Sally Crislip, Bernett and Frances Jack; great-aunt, Janice Morgan; great-uncles, James Michael Chaffee, Tommy Crislip and Ray Allen Jack and cousin, Kayla Chaffee.

Though Rori did not get to meet all of the people anticipating her arrival, she has touched our lives forever.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Babitha Nalluri and her staff, as well as the labor and delivery nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman. Their compassionate care for not only Rori but Tommy and Kate during this time will never be forgotten. They will always have a special place in our hearts and we are forever grateful for our experience with them.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a memorial service for Rori to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

Material tributes may take the form of contributions to Project MKC, 6961 Southern Blvd., Suite A, Youngstown, OH 44512 in memory of Rori.

Condolences may be sent to Rori’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Rori’s family, please visit our floral store.