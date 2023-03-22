STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. Ansevin, 88, formerly of Struthers Road, passed away Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Ronald, known by his family and friends as “Ron,” was born on January 8, 1935 in Youngstown, OH, a son of John and Helen (Vass) Ansevin.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and attended Ohio State, Carnegie Mellon Technology, and the University of Pittsburgh, earning his Master’s degree in both Electrical / Optical Engineering and also in Business Administration.

Ron worked in engineering electro-optics. He began working for PPG Research, later with Owens Illinois, both in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later for PerkinElmer, Inc in Connecticut, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the team for NASA for the development of the Hubbel Space Telescope. He also worked on government projects and held individual patents.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He treasured the time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. In his free time, Ron enjoyed doing home repairs, carpentry and auto repairs. In his younger years, he liked playing golf, skiing, traveling, and hunting deer, turkey and rabbits.

Ron is survived by two daughters, Athena Ansevin and Rene’ Edgell both of Struthers, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tammy Pettit of Lowellville, Ohio and Dan (Meredith DiGeorge) McGaw of Orlando, Florida; six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Bruce, Anthony, Matthew, Derrick, and Sean; and a sister, Joan Hellem of McDonald, Ohio.

Besides his parents, John and Helen, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Ansevin, who died October 6, 2019; a daughter, Rhonda Pettit and her husband, Kevin; a brother, Raymond Ansevin and his wife, Clair; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hellem.

Per Ron’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. Interment will take place at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

