STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald M. Mathews, 84, died Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Ronald, affectionately known as “Ron,” was born May 2, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Sylvia “Sally” Kowalczyk Mathews.



A lifelong resident of Struthers, Ron was proud to call Struthers his hometown. He was a 1956 graduate of Struthers High School and remained lifelong friends with many of his classmates as he served on his Class Reunion Committee through the years.

Ron worked his entire career for Penn Ohio Towel Supply as their Fleet Maintenance Supervisor, retiring after 39 years of service and was a member of Teamsters Local 377. For 26 years, Ron also served on the Struthers City Council, until retiring in 2015.



Forever a Wildcat, Ron was a member of the Struthers Gridiron Club and enjoyed following and attending many of the Struthers sporting events. He was also a staunch Notre Dame fan and was rarely seen wearing anything other than one of his many Fighting Irish polo shirts! For the last 40 years, Ron has visited South Bend, Indiana to cheer his favorite team on, attending at least one home game each season. In his free time, he enjoyed camaraderie with his buddies and fellow Elmton Golf League members on the green.



Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4224 and Council 4471, where he served as a Grand Knight and a Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree.

As an infant, Ron was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, where he would later attend grade school, take his wedding vows and remain a faithful member his entire life.



With a friendly and easy-going personality, Ron was a true people person and loved talking to everyone, never meeting a stranger. Ron will be lovingly remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, church and community. May we all carry on his legacy by living out his motto, “Whatever’s Fair.”



Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, the former Patricia Brennard, whom he married August 22, 1959; his children, Shirley (Jim) Burgham of Poland and Ronald Mathews of Struthers; three grandchildren, David Mathews and his girlfriend, Sarah, Daniel (Brianna) Mathews and Dana (Joe) Safarek; two great-grandsons, Parker and Brody Safarek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Kim Brennard of Birmingham, Alabama; niece, Jessica (Josh) Bordas; nephew, Josh (Megan) Brennard; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.



In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mathews; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry “Wig” and Mary Louise Brennard.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 5th St., Struthers. Immediately following the Mass, family and friends will be greeted at a reception in the Great Hall at St. Nicholas.



In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Ron’s name to the Struthers Gridiron Club, 111 Euclid Ave., Struthers, OH 44471.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.