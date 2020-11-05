Ronald M. Macella, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald M. Macella, 74, passed away Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at Vibra Hospital surrounded by his family.

Ronald, known by his family and friends as “Ron”, was born September 18, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of the late Michael and Helen (Vargulich) Macella.

He graduated from Lowellville High School in 1964, where he played football where he was a proud member of the 33-0-3 undefeated teams and ran track and was a state qualifying hurdler. Ron later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Ron was an electrical estimator and project manager for several construction companies in Virginia, Maryland and Ohio for over 50 years, retiring in 2008. He returned to Lowellville in 1993.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Ron was an avid deer hunter and lover of nature, he enjoyed playing golf and was an avid supporter and fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and his sons’ high school and college sports teams. Ron loved to dance and was a very skilled dancer and loved pig roasts with family and friends to celebrate big occasions.

Ron is survived by his wife, the former Wanda J. Thomas; four children, Anissa M. (Joe) VanGaasbeck of Severn, Maryland, Michael R. (Stephanie Brennan) Macella of Sykesville, Maryland, Justin C. Macella of McRae, Georgia and Patrick W. Macella of Lowellville; five grandchildren, Alyse, Alexeus, Joseph, Jr., Anastasia and Robert, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Jackie and Addisyn; a sister, Darlene Flickinger of Struthers and son-in-law, Rob Nicol of Laurel, Maryland.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter, Angelique “Angel” R. Nicol and a sister, Geraldine Bianchi.

There will be a graveside service on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 3900 Villa Marie Road in Lowellville with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org in memory of Ron.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

