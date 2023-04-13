STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald K. Havalo, 63, passed away, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Ronald was born March 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Tarajcak) Havalo.

A resident of Struthers his entire life, Ron was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1978 and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1985.

Early in his career, Ron worked in the warehouse for Strouss’ and later Bearings, Inc.

Ron was a lifelong member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and faithfully attended the 4:00 p.m. Mass every Saturday. He was also a member of St. Anthony Society in Struthers.

In his leisure time, Ron enjoyed playing the lottery and cheering on his favorite Cleveland sports teams. Thoughtful and kind, Ron always remembered to send birthday and special occasion cards to family and friends. He also had a love for dogs and carried treats for a chance meeting when he was out and about.

Ron leaves to carry on his memory, his brother, John (Jackie) Havalo of Struthers; nephews, Daniel (Jessica) Havalo of Poland and Michael (Kathryn) Havalo of North Jackson; great-nieces, Faith and Ella Havalo and great-nephews, Jonathan and Zachary Havalo.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church.

Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Ron’s name to St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

