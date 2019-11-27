Ronald James Mistovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Mistovich passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 25, 1948, he is the son of the late George “Greg” and Ann Mistovich, née Duma.

Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Joyce Lynne Mistovich, née Evanoff. He will be greatly missed by his children, Dr. R. Justin Mistovich and his wife, Dr. Keili Mistovich, of Cleveland Heights, Ryan Mistovich of Pittsburgh and Joy Lynne Mistovich of Boardman; as well as, his adoring granddaughter, Madeleine Ruth Mistovich. He also leaves his brother, Greg Mistovich of Sutton, Massachusetts. Ron is also survived by a supportive extended family.

Ron was a 1966 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He received his B.S. of Art Education from Youngstown State University and his M.A. of Studio Art from Kent State University. He was an art educator for Struthers City Schools for 35 years. He also served as an adjunct professor at Youngstown State University in the Art Department.

He approached this world with a kind and gentle demeanor, always with a smile on his face. His life was dedicated to his family and above all, the love of his life, Joyce.

He was a man of great faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Charles, where he also designed the new church’s altar.

He also will be remembered for his respect of nature and care for the earth. His pastimes included woodworking, fishing, gardening, golf, grilling, photography and traveling with his family.

Ron enjoyed creating a plethora of works in various art mediums, whether at his home studio or in the classroom. Not only was he well respected for his abstract painting and as a master art teacher, his creativity extended to print-making, sculpture, enamel and jewelry. He was the recipient of the outstanding art educator award by The Steel Valley Art Teacher’s Association for his noteworthy contributions to the field of fine art and education. His critique of art was highly valued and he was regularly asked to judge art exhibits throughout the Midwest. He was beloved by his students, many of whom still recount favorite memories of his engaging, out-of-the-box art lessons. He had a passion for the visual arts and continued painting throughout the last days of his life. His artwork is exhibited in multiple permanent collections nationally, including the Butler Institute of American Art, as well as, numerous private collections.

He was an integral part of the lives of his children. He loved participating in various sporting events with his two sons and spent hours reading to his daughter. He eagerly accompanied his son, Ryan, on multiple scouting adventures with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 as Ryan worked toward the high honor of Eagle Scout. Ryan continues his dad’s legacy as an art educator and draws inspiration from his father’s timeless projects. Ron thoroughly enjoyed escorting his sweet daughter, Joy, on her journey through higher education and never stopped believing in her strength and determination to reach her dreams. Spending quality time teaching his son, Justin, the art of woodworking and building with his hands unquestionably contributed to his success in becoming an orthopaedic surgeon. He could not have been prouder of their every accomplishment.

He was adored by his granddaughter, Madeleine, who loved his sweet and patient heart. While she may have only known him for his last few years on this earth, she still believed he was “perfect, just the way he was.” We will never forget the way his eyes would light up with the mere mention of her name.

Ron was actively involved in his community as past president of the Steel Valley Art Teachers Association, Past Chairman of the Northeast Regional Scholastic Art Awards, a member of the Boardman Lion’s club, the Boardman Band and Orchestra Parents Association, the Western Reserve Council of the Boy Scouts of America and he played an active role in his parish at St. Charles. He was a member of Boardman Tennis and Swim Club, The Youngstown Club, Ohio Education Association, National Education Association, Boardman Boosters and the friends of Boardman Park.

The Mistovich family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ron during his final days.

Calling hours will be held at St. Charles Church in Boardman on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. There will be additional calling hours on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., both also held at St. Charles Church.

Should you wish to honor Ron’s legacy, the family suggests a donation to the Ron Mistovich Emerging Artist Memorial Scholarship, held at the Youngstown State University Foundation.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

