BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Green, 89, of Boardman, died Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 4, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Eulalia (Hodges) Green and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1951 graduate of Boardman High School where he was inducted into the Boardman High School Hall of Fame for basketball in 1993.

He had worked as an inside repairman for Ohio Bell for many years. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Ron was a longtime member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman where he was a trustee and helped with the food pantry.

Besides his wife, the former Mary Jane Collier, whom he married in 1955, he leaves his son, Tim (Debbie) Green of Beaver, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Tina (Kevin) Baker of Shelby Township, Michigan and Tracy (Mark) Lucas of Hillsborough, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Eric, Brittany, Cassidy, Chad, Cooper, Brendon, Blake and Bailey and seven great-grandchildren, Leah, Shannon, Ryleigh, Jack, Violet, Levi and Lennox.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Jim Green, as well as a sister, Georgia Louttit.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512 with Pastor Randy Brunko officiating. Friends may also visit one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church.

Condolences made at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Ronald J. Green’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.