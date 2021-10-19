Ronald E. Terrill, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Terrill, 68, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, died Friday morning, October 15, 2021, at Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born September 5, 1953, in Westfield, New York, a son of Edward and Marilyn (Pell) Terrill.

He was retired from Astro Shapes.

Besides his wife, the former Dorothy DiLullo, whom he married in 2004; he leaves two sons, Ron, Jr., of Pittsburgh and David (Christen) Hubbard of Howland; two daughters, Kathie Hubbard of Sterrett, Alabama and Kristen (Jerome) McConnell of Groves Smith, Kentucky and four sisters, Carol Rasmussen, Cindy Erick, Tina Erick and Louann (Mike) Neno.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Hope and a brother, Terry.

Per Ron’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

