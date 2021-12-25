STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Carabbia, 92, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday afternoon, December 22, 2021, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Mr. Carabbia was born April 8, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Tony and Mary Carbone Carabbia.

A graduate of Struthers High School, Ron, a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, enlisted at the end of World War II and served in the Pacific area and participated in the occupation of China.

Ron was honorably discharged in 1948 and returned to the area and worked at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube for a short time.

He met the love of his life, Josephine Constantino and six months later they were married on November 26, 1960. They decided to raise their family in the Struthers-Poland area and built their home on Knollwood Ave.

An entrepreneur, Ron was the founding owner of Crown Vending in Struthers. In addition to Crown Vending, Ron had numerous business ventures over the years. He always enjoyed the challenge of organizing and operating new businesses and until his death, continued to pursue the art of making a deal.

Ron’s many pleasures included spending time in his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, biking, running eight to ten miles a day, good wine, good food and celebrating the Christmas season.

His family was the center of his life and his circle of friends were his best friends. Two friends who took a very special role are Vito, who was like a second son to Ron and Pete, who was there for him every day the past ten years.

Ron will be remembered for his humility and generosity; quietly assisting people in need and his love for his family and friends.

Ron leaves his wife of 61 years, JoJo at home; daughter, Sheryl Carabbia of Boardman; son, Ronald Carabbia of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; seven grandchildren, Alicia and Anthony (Melissa Burke) Horvath, Ronald and Rionna Carabbia, Tiffany (Dr. Joseph) Barak, Courtney (Dr. Tom) Hagele and Alexa (Dustin) Baker; four great-grandchildren, Helena, James and Corina Hagele and Joseph Barak; sister-in-law, Sally Ann Almasy of Poland and wonderful and beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Celec and brother, Charles Carabbia.

Friends will be received Monday, December 27, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Matthew Humerickhouse, officiating. A mask is required in the church.

Private entombment for family only will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Ron’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Patsy Buccino and staff, Dr. Joe Barak and Dr. Joshua Gady, for their exceptional care for Ron.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for monetary contributions be sent to the funeral home or to the family to be dispersed accordingly to St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church

