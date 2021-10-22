Ronald Craig Jones, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Craig Jones, 72, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, late Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Mr. Jones was born August 7, 1949 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Clinton Foster and Jane Kelley Jones.

Ronald, affectionately nicknamed “Haus” by his family and “Itchey” by his friends at MASCO Workshop always regretted not serving in the armed forces due to his disability at birth.

Since 1978, Ron looked forward to spending his days working alongside his friends at the Masco Workshop, Marwood Circle. The neighborhood will miss Ron as he waited daily for the bus, waiving hello with his hat in hand to fellow neighbors and anyone who passed him by.

When not working, Ron enjoyed watching the sport of wrestling, cartoons and old time actors on TV, his favorite being John Wayne. Always appreciating the simple things in life, Ron loved a good puzzle, peanut butter sandwiches, a diet coke and the quintessential hamburger and fries at Coaches in Austintown and a plate of spaghetti and meatballs at Olive Garden. Throughout the years, Ron accumulated quite the extensive collection of hats, keys, lanyards and silly t-shirts. He enjoyed spending time sitting outdoors, watching the countryside and looked forward to his favorite time of year, the very first snow of the season. Christmas was Ron’s absolute favorite holiday, singing Christmas Carols and dancing. It was very befitting that he passed away with his miniature Christmas tree at his bedside and Christmas Carols playing softly in the background.

Ron absolutely loved his family and appreciated any excuse for a family gathering. If Ron liked you, he had a nickname for you. The nicknames he gave the members of his family will humorously and affectionately continue in Ron’s honor. When Ron turned 70, his entire family, including all his cousins were in attendance for his party. This past summer, Ron and his family celebrated with two bonfires, cooking hotdogs and roasting marshmallows until they were burnt.

Ron, THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND, will be remembered for his sweet nature, gentle heart, and sense of humor. He made a lasting impression on anyone who knew and loved him.

Ron leaves his sister, Cheri Kelly (John Jesse) James of Maine; brother, Kevin Frank Jones also of Maine; five nieces, Kimberly Ann (John) Jones Hladun, with whom he made his home in Berlin Center, Jennifer Lynn (Mark) Tarntino of Port Orange, Florida, Shannon Cassandra (Stanley) Jones-Chen of New York, Briar Rose Jones of Texas and Sarah Jane Katz of Maryland; one nephew, Benjamin Clinton Katz of Maine; five great-nephews, Cody Matthew Hladun of Berlin Center, Joseph Scott (Stefanie Sobinovsky) Hladun of North Jackson, Christian Jeffery Squibbs of Port Orange, Florida, Milo Clinton Jones Chen and Max Jones Chen, both of New York; three great-nieces, Melissa Rene’ Hladun of Austintown, Kayla Lynn Ruffner of Cleveland and Zinnia Jones Chen of New York; numerous cousins and his four-legged friend, Scrappy Doo.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Clinton Frederick (Carol Jean) Jones III; sister-in-law, Joan Ferencik Jones; nephew, Clinton Frederick Jones IV and one great-nephew, Kyle Wayne Ruffner.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lowellville Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Masco Workshop, 160 Marwood Circle, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

