Ronald Babyak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Babyak, 78, passed away Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald, known by his family and friends as Ron, was born July 7, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of the late Andrew Babyak and Helen (Kubina) Babyak.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1961 and was a lifelong area resident.

Ron worked in the payroll department for Republic Steel in Youngstown, LTV Steel in Massillon and WCI Steel in Warren, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee, head usher and helped with the Trash & Treasure Sale.

He coached Boardman Little League for six years.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Ron enjoyed traveling, woodworking, playing cards and was an avid supporter of the Boardman Spartans.

Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Bonnie L. Taylor whom he married on August 28, 1965; three children, Vickie L. Babyak-Davis of Boardman, Kristie A. (Joe) DePascale of Poland and Rick A. (Reba) Babyak of Poland; seven grandchildren, Aaron Davis, Katie (Clay) Miller, Melanie DePascale, Anthony DePascale, Jason DePascale, Andrew Babyak and Noah Babyak; a great-grandchild, River Lee Miller; a sister, Barbara Babyak of Boardman; two brothers, Joseph (Jean) Babyak of Boardman and Robert (Paulette) Babyak of Poland; a half-sister, Mary Moulin of Boardman and a half-brother, John Babyak of Columbus.

Besides his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother who died in the Vietnam War, SP4 Andrew Babyak and his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Evelyn Taylor.

Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a memorial service to follow at Noon, at the church, with Reverend Jerry Krueger officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Boardman United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 6809 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Ron.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent to Ron’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Ronald’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.