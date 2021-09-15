Romayn W. Care, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Romayn W. Care, 82, formerly of Boardman, died Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at Canfield Place.

Romayn was born November 2, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Dorothea Esken Wilson.

Raised in Toronto, Romayn graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

A teacher for 35 years, she taught at East Liverpool Middle School.

She was a longtime member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

In her free time, Romayn loved traveling with friends, especially visiting wineries.

Her husband, Thomas H. Care, whom she married July 17, 1964, preceded her in death on September 19, 2018.

She is survived by her daughter, Courtnay (Brian) Steckley.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

